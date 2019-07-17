Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cliff Johnsrud. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, July 12, 2019, Cliff Johnsrud, passed away at the age of 69. Cliff was born on August 18th in Glendale, CA to Roy and Vivian Johnsrud. He received his bachelor's degree from CalPoly, San Luis Obispo. Cliff spent 40 years working in various State Government departments including General Services, Education, Consumer Affairs and the Water Resources Control Board. On February 12, 2000, he married Sue (Toolan) Johnsrud and had one child Robert that preceded him in death. Cliff is survived by his wife Sue, his brother Ed, sisters Judy and Becky and various nieces and nephews Cliff loved to play tennis, drink good wine (and occasionally a very good scotch!!) and play with his dogsHe was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his intimidating backhand spins and his kind and compassionate spirit. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at noon at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish located at 4123 Robertson Avenue, Sacramento, CA. A reception will be held in the parish hall immediately following the service. Cliff was an avid lover of animals and would prefer any donations to go to a local SPCA.

On Friday, July 12, 2019, Cliff Johnsrud, passed away at the age of 69. Cliff was born on August 18th in Glendale, CA to Roy and Vivian Johnsrud. He received his bachelor's degree from CalPoly, San Luis Obispo. Cliff spent 40 years working in various State Government departments including General Services, Education, Consumer Affairs and the Water Resources Control Board. On February 12, 2000, he married Sue (Toolan) Johnsrud and had one child Robert that preceded him in death. Cliff is survived by his wife Sue, his brother Ed, sisters Judy and Becky and various nieces and nephews Cliff loved to play tennis, drink good wine (and occasionally a very good scotch!!) and play with his dogsHe was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his intimidating backhand spins and his kind and compassionate spirit. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at noon at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish located at 4123 Robertson Avenue, Sacramento, CA. A reception will be held in the parish hall immediately following the service. Cliff was an avid lover of animals and would prefer any donations to go to a local SPCA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 17, 2019

