Clifford (Cliff) Mehl, longtime resident of North Highlands passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 in Elk Grove, California surrounded by his loving family. Cliff was born in Kief, North Dakota to William and Louise Mehl on August 26, 1938. He joined the Army, was stationed in Germany and used any available free time to travel around Europe. After being honorably discharged, he moved to Minot, North Dakota where he met the love of his life, Caroline Olson. It was love at first site and the two were engaged after two months and got married on June 2, 1963 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Rural New Town, North Dakota. The Mehl's moved to California in 1968 where Cliff started his own business, Foothill Appliance and worked as an appliance specialist for 35 years. Cliff was kind to everyone, had an infectious positive attitude and strong work ethic. He loved his children and got actively involved in North Highlands Little League, North Highlands Park and Rec, and Highlands High School Booster Club to support them and all children. He was warm, kind, generous, accepting of everyone, and a treasure to his family, friends, and community. He coached baseball, basketball, softball, and mentored and supported the youth of North Highlands community. He treated every kid like his own, this included letting kids, parents, and teachers know that he had high expectations for every kid and encouraged them to take each and every opportunity to live life to the fullest. He was a devoted supporter of his two children, and then later his grandkids in their schooling, activities, and events. Cliff is preceded in death by his brothers: Ruben Mehl, Helmer Mehl, Albert Mehl, Fred Mehl, Sam Mehl and his sisters: Irene Knodel, Susan Hennessy, and Jean Moffatt. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Caroline Mehl and two children: his son Steve Mehl and his wife Michele, daughter Jodi Vega and her husband Phillip, and three grandchildren: Kylie Vega, MacKenzie Vega, and Jack Mehl. Brother: Robert Mehl and many nieces and nephews. All who knew him will remember him with great fondness. In lieu of flowers, should friends and family desire, contributions may be sent to the Living Donor Liver Transplant Clinic at UCSF Department of Surgery 350 Parnassus Ave. San Francisco, 94143.The family of Cliff Mehl wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Hoki Min at Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Nancy Ascher and Dr. John Roberts at UCSF, and his ICU Nurse Aaron at Kaiser South. Memorial services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9270 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove, 95758 with Pastor Reed of Light of the Valley Lutheran Church, officiating. Celebration of Life services will follow.

