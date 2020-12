Or Copy this URL to Share

Clint Scoggins

May 27, 1959 - November 9, 2020

Sacramento , California - Clint Ray Scoggins Jr.

Born to Clint Ray Scoggins Sr. and Mary Anne Davis. Survived by his Wife, Theresa Scoggins, his two sons, Kevin and Adam Scoggins, and his 4 Grandchildren, Zackary, Shelby, Austin and Jessie Scoggins. Taken from us too soon. Services will be: 1/23/2021, 12:00pm @ 7741 Thousand Oaks Dr. Lincoln, Ca. 95648





