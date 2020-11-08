1/1
Clinton Baughman
1943 - 2020
Clinton Baughman
April 15, 1943 - October 20, 2020
Roseville, California - Clinton Baughman at 77 years old suffered a stroke and transitioned peacefully to heaven on October 20, 2020. Clinton was born on April 15, 1943 to two loving parents Mr. and Mrs. Baughman.
From an early age, Clinton was known for his huge heart and gentle nature, always quick to help those around him. This led him to pursuing a career in healthcare, graduating from the University of San Francisco with his MD in School of Pharmacy in 1968. He opened his own practice in Rocklin, and then continued his career with Kaiser where he retired. As a man who loved his work deeply, he continued to practice part-time in local pharmacies.
Clinton was married to his beautiful wife Abeba Baughman for 17 years. Together they were active and beloved members of their 180 church where Clinton was baptized. Clinton was incredibly devoted to his Christian faith. Clinton was a member of Men of Issachar and Aglow International and ordained minister of Jesus.
Clinton was a peaceful, generous, hardworking, and calm soul who drew others into conversation, always had a smile on his face, and went above and beyond to lift those around him.
Predeceased by his parents, Mr. Clinton Headrick Baughman and Mrs. Juanita Moon Baughman and his oldest sister Bonney Baughman.
Survived by his adoring wife, Abeba Baughman, his sister Alice McDaniel-Baughman and her three daughters; his stepchildren Sara, Liz, Yohanness, Isaac, grandchildren Abe and Jaden.
The family will plan a memorial at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blue Oaks Cremation & Burial Services
300 Harding Boulevard
Roseville, CA 95678
(916) 787-6257
