Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clive William Moss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sunrise: April 26, 1947 Sunset: January 30, 2020 Born to Gilbert J. Moss and Violet S.A. (Smith) in Bristol, England. He leaves behind his darling wife and best friend Betsy (Elizabeth) Moss (McKinnon). He is also survived by three sisters including his special sister Carol and brother-in-law Malcolm and their two children Sarah and Paul, and one brother Bernard all who reside in England. He is also survived by his family in the United States which includes three sister-in-law's, Jane Silva and Billie (Craig) Strack, three nephews Andrew, Paul, Jonathan and one niece Erica. Clive passed away at home with Betsy at his bedside. Clive had a beautiful smile, great sense of humor and always had a positive attitude. He was Betsy's rock. They met in Saudi Arabia, married in England and enjoyed travelling the world together. They built many wonderful memories together. He was a very caring and generous person who touched many lives during his life in the United States. He proudly served his country in the Royal Marines, Commandos. He was active in many Masonic organizations and served as Master in various Blue Lodges seven times. He was a past inspector of Masonic District 442. He was a past Pharaoh in the SCIOTS. We would like to thank the wonderful medical staff at UCD Medical Center during his extended hospital stay. A special thank you to Dr. Sam Louie, Nursing staff on 4 East and 8 East, Palliative Care and Hospice Care teams. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Clive's name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio, Suite 500, Chicago IL 60611 or UCD Medical Center Hospice Program, call 916-734-2458. Celebration of Clive's life will be held at the Lodi Masonic Lodge, February 29, 2020 at 1:00pm. Reception to follow.

Sunrise: April 26, 1947 Sunset: January 30, 2020 Born to Gilbert J. Moss and Violet S.A. (Smith) in Bristol, England. He leaves behind his darling wife and best friend Betsy (Elizabeth) Moss (McKinnon). He is also survived by three sisters including his special sister Carol and brother-in-law Malcolm and their two children Sarah and Paul, and one brother Bernard all who reside in England. He is also survived by his family in the United States which includes three sister-in-law's, Jane Silva and Billie (Craig) Strack, three nephews Andrew, Paul, Jonathan and one niece Erica. Clive passed away at home with Betsy at his bedside. Clive had a beautiful smile, great sense of humor and always had a positive attitude. He was Betsy's rock. They met in Saudi Arabia, married in England and enjoyed travelling the world together. They built many wonderful memories together. He was a very caring and generous person who touched many lives during his life in the United States. He proudly served his country in the Royal Marines, Commandos. He was active in many Masonic organizations and served as Master in various Blue Lodges seven times. He was a past inspector of Masonic District 442. He was a past Pharaoh in the SCIOTS. We would like to thank the wonderful medical staff at UCD Medical Center during his extended hospital stay. A special thank you to Dr. Sam Louie, Nursing staff on 4 East and 8 East, Palliative Care and Hospice Care teams. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Clive's name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio, Suite 500, Chicago IL 60611 or UCD Medical Center Hospice Program, call 916-734-2458. Celebration of Clive's life will be held at the Lodi Masonic Lodge, February 29, 2020 at 1:00pm. Reception to follow. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close