Cecil was born in Oklahoma City, OK on October 2, 1932. He passed away peacefully at home on December 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his daughter LeeAnn Richardson. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Merelene, his son CJ and daughter-in-law Debbie, and extended family & friends. He was raised on a farm in Oklahoma by his grandparents and was a true cowboy. As a young man he moved to California to live with his mother. He served in the Army from 1953-55, in Germany. He was in good standing in the carpenters union for 55 years, first as a shingler & then as a union representative. He loved classic cars and restored many over years. He enjoyed John Wayne movies, Hank Williams and traveling in his retirement. He loved spending time being with family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the Mission Oaks Community Center, 4701 Gibbons Dr. from 1:30-4:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020