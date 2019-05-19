Clyde Alvin Schiermeyer of Loomis, CA passed away peacefully in his home on May 11th, 2019, at the age of 85 surrounded by loved ones. Clyde was born on January 29th, 1934 in Spokane, WA to Ester and Alvin Schiermeyer. Clyde served in the US Navy aboard the USS Hancock From 1953-1957. He had a passion for traveling and spent his career as a Greyhound Bus Driver in California where he built lifelong friendships with people from all over the world. Clyde enjoyed swimming and playing cards with his many friends. He took great pride in his yard and spent countless hours maintaining it's beauty. Clyde was a very generous man. His home was always open to anybody in need or any dog that needed a home. Clyde is survived by his sister Clara Stone of Idaho, daughter Claudia Schiermeyer of Delhi, CA, daughter Jewel Ann Cusack of Loomis, CA, son Hank Schiermeyer of Fallon, NV, son Christian Barbuto of Austin, TX, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Maxine Peters, brother Earl Schiermeyer, his partner Judy Cotton, his son Scott Schiermeyer and his goat Mitsy Boom Boom. Clyde chose to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at the Loomis Library (6050 Library Drive Loomis, CA 95650) on Sunday May 26th, 2019 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 19, 2019