Clyde Edward Green passed away at Sutter Medical Center on 6/29/2019 after a prolonged battle with escalating health issues. Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Robyn, children Terri, Sharon and Mike, grandchildren Chase, Garet, Cody, Taylor, Kirsten, Caleah and Travis, and great grandchildren Karson and Logan. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia and moved to California as a young teen. Clyde served honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1955-1959. He graduated from American River College in 1965 and began his career. He worked in the insurance and healthcare industries for more than thirty years. From 1980-1987, he directed support services operations for Cal-Western Life Insurance home and field offices in the Western United States. Subsequently, Clyde started a ten year employment with Sutter Health and ended his tenure as facilities director. He was associated with the Sacramento SCORE Chapter as a counselor and workshop facilitator from 2000-2004. He's since been a business consultant and workshop facilitator for the Greater Sacramento Business Development Center (SBDC), Cap Region SBDC, and Sierra SBDC. In 2011, he was recognized by the Small Business Administration as SBA's SBDC Counselor of the Year. Clyde and Robyn traveled extensively, primarily in Europe, and had a trip planned for this fall in Western Europe. He thoroughly enjoyed sharing their travel experiences and photos with family and friends. Clyde was in short a "doer". He was a leader, a friend and all together good guy. Clyde will be missed greatly by family, friends and neighbors. Services will be private.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 9, 2019

