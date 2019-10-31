Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Le Roy Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde Le Roy Scott, age 80, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Kaiser South Hospital in Sacramento, CA. He was born November 19, 1938 in Stockton, CA to Leonard and Dorthea (Deckwa) Scott and grew up with his two brothers, Don and Bob, and sister, Marilyn in South Lake Tahoe, Sacramento and Woodland, CA. He was a 1956 graduate of Woodland High School and attended Sacramento City College. Clyde married Marsha King in 1962, had two children, and settled in the Greenhaven/Pocket area of Sacramento. Clyde worked as a Construction Inspector for the City of Sacramento from 1960-1995. He was an active member of the St. Joseph Social Club, St. Andrews Society of Sacramento, and the American Portuguese Club. Clyde was a proud cabin owner in Sciots Tract, on US Highway 50. Clyde had a cheerful way about him and was always willing to help others. Clyde is survived by his wife, Marsha; sister, Marilyn; children: Doug and Stacy; and four grandchildren: Connor, Christian, Jacob and Allison. Family, friends, and others whose lives Clyde touched are invited to the viewing on Friday, November 1 from 6:00 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA; and the funeral on Saturday, November 2 at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph's Church, 32890 S River Rd, Clarksburg, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Charities of Clarksburg or the SPCA.

Clyde Le Roy Scott, age 80, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Kaiser South Hospital in Sacramento, CA. He was born November 19, 1938 in Stockton, CA to Leonard and Dorthea (Deckwa) Scott and grew up with his two brothers, Don and Bob, and sister, Marilyn in South Lake Tahoe, Sacramento and Woodland, CA. He was a 1956 graduate of Woodland High School and attended Sacramento City College. Clyde married Marsha King in 1962, had two children, and settled in the Greenhaven/Pocket area of Sacramento. Clyde worked as a Construction Inspector for the City of Sacramento from 1960-1995. He was an active member of the St. Joseph Social Club, St. Andrews Society of Sacramento, and the American Portuguese Club. Clyde was a proud cabin owner in Sciots Tract, on US Highway 50. Clyde had a cheerful way about him and was always willing to help others. Clyde is survived by his wife, Marsha; sister, Marilyn; children: Doug and Stacy; and four grandchildren: Connor, Christian, Jacob and Allison. Family, friends, and others whose lives Clyde touched are invited to the viewing on Friday, November 1 from 6:00 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA; and the funeral on Saturday, November 2 at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph's Church, 32890 S River Rd, Clarksburg, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Charities of Clarksburg or the SPCA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close