Clytelle E Shepherd passed away on December 12, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1930, in Oakland, California. She was a Dental Nurse for several years before becoming a School Teacher for thirty years, and Substitute Teacher for ten years. She is survived by her good friend over sixty years, Patricia K. Allen, her sister Wanda Cortese, Nephew Mike D. Evarts and wife Retha and their three children, Niece Kathy E. McClure ,her son and his two children, Niece Bobbie L. Jackson and husband Tim, and their two children and Niece Traci A. Snyder and husband Craig and their two children, five great-great nephews and ten great-great nieces. She was a member of Arcade Baptist Church and volunteered her time in the church library. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Arcade Baptist Church, or any animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 24, 2019