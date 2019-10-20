Beloved mother of J.C. "Joe" Smith(Bev), David L. Smith, Verma Jones (Phylester), Earl Smith Jr., Janice M. Beasley (Anthony) and Berdina A. "Tonya" Smith, devoted grandmother of nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren caring sister of Lula M. Ross, Robert E. Banks and Elizabeth A. Evans and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Friends are welcome for visitation on Tues. 10/22/2019 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel 4200 Broadway and a celebration of her life on Wed. 10/23/2019 11:00am at Showers of Blessing COGIC 3836 48th Ave. Interment Sunset Lawn.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019