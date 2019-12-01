Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Col. John Allen (Retired) Frago. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Col. John Allen Frago, Retired, 97 years old, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2019, at his home in Carmichael in the arms of his loving and cherished wife of 70 years, Selma (Susie). He is also survived by his children Judy Frago (Thomas Dresen), Theresa, Catherine Magee (Tim), Margaret Barrett (John) and John Frago (Shelby), and grandchildren Jeff and Jennifer Magee, Sam, Asher and Jonah Frago, and Curtis and Maria Barrett. He will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews. He was born at home in Sacramento in1922, the oldest of six children and the last surviving child of John and Loretta Frago. He attended St. Joseph's School, Christian Brothers High School and Grant High School, from which he graduated. He had a long and distinguished military career serving initially in the National Guard and then serving over 30 years in the US Army, primarily in the Quartermaster Corps. He proudly served on Guadalcanal and in other locations in the Pacific Theater during WWII; additionally, he served in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. While in the service, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, as well as two masters degrees. During the long course of his career, he and his family lived and traveled all over the world. Travel was his passion and his adventures gave him a lifetime of stories he loved to share. While living in Livorno, Italy, he became fluent in Italian and forever after spoke it at any opportunity. He retired from the Army at the Presidio of San Francisco in 1975. Following his retirement, he brought the family back to his hometown of Sacramento. Still full of energy, he decided to pursue a second career in education. He taught Finance for many years at Cosumnes River College, American River College and California State University Sacramento. Over the years, he enjoyed playing ice hockey, skiing, solitaire, cheering on the San Francisco Giants, watching college football (no matter how old the game), eating good meals with his family and talking with one and all. He was very proud of his Portuguese heritage and spent time compiling detailed family histories. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish for 45 years. In his later years, he was cared for at home by his treasured wife. Her unwavering devotion kept him with the people he loved and cared for as his health declined. He couldn't have asked for more. He truly lived a long and wonderful life. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, with a viewing at 10am, a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am and graveside services. Immediately following, a reception will be held at the Frago home. We will love you and miss you forever.

Col. John Allen Frago, Retired, 97 years old, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2019, at his home in Carmichael in the arms of his loving and cherished wife of 70 years, Selma (Susie). He is also survived by his children Judy Frago (Thomas Dresen), Theresa, Catherine Magee (Tim), Margaret Barrett (John) and John Frago (Shelby), and grandchildren Jeff and Jennifer Magee, Sam, Asher and Jonah Frago, and Curtis and Maria Barrett. He will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews. He was born at home in Sacramento in1922, the oldest of six children and the last surviving child of John and Loretta Frago. He attended St. Joseph's School, Christian Brothers High School and Grant High School, from which he graduated. He had a long and distinguished military career serving initially in the National Guard and then serving over 30 years in the US Army, primarily in the Quartermaster Corps. He proudly served on Guadalcanal and in other locations in the Pacific Theater during WWII; additionally, he served in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. While in the service, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, as well as two masters degrees. During the long course of his career, he and his family lived and traveled all over the world. Travel was his passion and his adventures gave him a lifetime of stories he loved to share. While living in Livorno, Italy, he became fluent in Italian and forever after spoke it at any opportunity. He retired from the Army at the Presidio of San Francisco in 1975. Following his retirement, he brought the family back to his hometown of Sacramento. Still full of energy, he decided to pursue a second career in education. He taught Finance for many years at Cosumnes River College, American River College and California State University Sacramento. Over the years, he enjoyed playing ice hockey, skiing, solitaire, cheering on the San Francisco Giants, watching college football (no matter how old the game), eating good meals with his family and talking with one and all. He was very proud of his Portuguese heritage and spent time compiling detailed family histories. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish for 45 years. In his later years, he was cared for at home by his treasured wife. Her unwavering devotion kept him with the people he loved and cared for as his health declined. He couldn't have asked for more. He truly lived a long and wonderful life. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, with a viewing at 10am, a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am and graveside services. Immediately following, a reception will be held at the Frago home. We will love you and miss you forever. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close