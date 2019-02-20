Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen Kay Foreman. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Colleen Kay Foreman announce her passing on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the age of 65. She was born June 19, 1953 in Sioux City, Iowa. She is survived by her son, Daniel Foreman, his wife, Kristy Foreman; her mother, Betty Vail; her brothers, Tim Jones, Chris Jones and Stan Vail; niece, Brittany Barr; and many family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Darrell Barr; and brother, Stan Barr. Colleen was a proud graduate of California State University, Chico. She was a teacher at Kinney High School for 25+ years. Colleen retired in 2009 and spent most of her time travelling and volunteering at local animal shelters. Burial services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Road in Sacramento. A Celebration of Life will take place 2/22 at 12pm at 2897 Kilgore Road in Sacramento. If you wish, donations in her memory may be made to the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento.

It is with great sadness that the family of Colleen Kay Foreman announce her passing on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the age of 65. She was born June 19, 1953 in Sioux City, Iowa. She is survived by her son, Daniel Foreman, his wife, Kristy Foreman; her mother, Betty Vail; her brothers, Tim Jones, Chris Jones and Stan Vail; niece, Brittany Barr; and many family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Darrell Barr; and brother, Stan Barr. Colleen was a proud graduate of California State University, Chico. She was a teacher at Kinney High School for 25+ years. Colleen retired in 2009 and spent most of her time travelling and volunteering at local animal shelters. Burial services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Road in Sacramento. A Celebration of Life will take place 2/22 at 12pm at 2897 Kilgore Road in Sacramento. If you wish, donations in her memory may be made to the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento. Funeral Home Camellia Memorial Lawn

10221 Jackson Road

Sacramento , CA 95827

(916) 363-9431 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close