It is with great sadness that the family of Colleen Kay Foreman announce her passing on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the age of 65. She was born June 19, 1953 in Sioux City, Iowa. She is survived by her son, Daniel Foreman, his wife, Kristy Foreman; her mother, Betty Vail; her brothers, Tim Jones, Chris Jones and Stan Vail; niece, Brittany Barr; and many family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Darrell Barr; and brother, Stan Barr. Colleen was a proud graduate of California State University, Chico. She was a teacher at Kinney High School for 25+ years. Colleen retired in 2009 and spent most of her time travelling and volunteering at local animal shelters. Burial services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Camellia Memorial Lawn, 10221 Jackson Road in Sacramento. A Celebration of Life will take place 2/22 at 12pm at 2897 Kilgore Road in Sacramento. If you wish, donations in her memory may be made to the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 20, 2019