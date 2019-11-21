Colleen Marie Brady

Service Information
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA
95610
(916)-725-2109
Obituary
Of Citrus Heights, CA, passed away on November 15, 2019, a native of WA, aged 84 years. Loving wife of Charles Brady. Cherished mother of Shawn (Shannon) Brady of Ukiah, CA, Dennis (Shauna) Brady of Dallas, TX, Danny (Beth) Brady of Vancouver, WA, and Eileen Brady of Sacramento. Grandmother of Katilyn, Ryan, Kevin, Brian, Zach and Josh and 5 great grandchildren. Sister of Stan (Alta) Brulotte, Mark (Kasper) Sali, Carolyn Brulotte and Bruce Brulotte. Friends are welcome for visitation on Thurs., Nov. 21, 2019 from 2-4PM with a Rosary Service at 4PM and are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 at 10AM all at Holy Family Catholic Church (7817 Old Auburn Rd., Citrus Heights). PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109), directors. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 21, 2019
