Collin entered Nirvana at the age of 87 on May 2, 2019. Born in San Jose, CA on September 11, 1931, he was predeceased by his parents Merle H. Clark and Ethel M. Clark (Hawkins). Collin is survived by his longtime companion, Robert Foster of Sacramento, and four cousins: Rosanna Smith of Sacramento, Laura Brady of Wasilla, AK, Pat Palmer of Palmdale, CA and Andrew Kidd of Anchorage, AK. Collin attended Castlemont High School, Oakland, CA, and graduated June 1949. While at U.C. Berkeley, studying English Literature, he was Editor of The Pelican campus humor magazine for the Fall 1950 and Spring 1953 imprints. He was inducted into the armed forces in December 1953 and served during the Korean Conflict with the 11th Armed Cavalry (Fort Knox) by pounding the Royal typewriter with memos, orders, dispatches and letters. Unofficial duties included correcting punctuation, grammar and spelling of the colonels, captains and generals. After his muster out of the Army, Collin taught English at Ryukoku Daigaku in Kyoto Japan, fulfilling a two-year contract with the Asia Foundation. The university affiliated with the Pure Land School of Buddhism. As visiting lecturer in the Department of English, he taught English Grammar and Freshman English Conversation. He returned home in 1958 and spent the next two years studying at the School of Librarianship, U.C. Berkeley. Upon graduation from library school, Collin was employed with the Richmond Public Library as Reference Librarian and then as Deputy Director of the Vallejo Public Library. He began his career as State Library Consultant with the California State Library in the early 1970's and continued until the early 1990s. He worked under three California State Librarians. His first big assignment was with colleague Gail McGovern, to create countywide library service in Lake County California, one of the last California counties to coordinate services. One of Collin's many "hats" was to be the statewide Federal Program Coordinator and he was called "Mr. Moneybags" by co-workers because he handled State and Federal grants to libraries of all types. He retired from paid library work in 1992, but continued to assist in sorting books and media at the friends book sales with the Friends of the Sacramento Public Library. Collin was an optimistic fellow, eager to see the good in people and help those in need. He thoroughly enjoyed and supported the arts, including the Sacramento Opera Association, the Sacramento Symphony, the Metropolitan Opera, Ragtime Society of Northern California, the National Museum of the American Indian, Museum of Northern Arizona, the Crocker Art Museum, Capital Public Radio and many others. He supported several libraries through donations to friends groups and foundations. He also supported The Sierra Club, , the Audubon Society, and The Nature Conservancy. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Donations in Collin's memory can be made to The Sacramento Library Foundation or The Crocker Art Museum.

