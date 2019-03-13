Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colonel Donald James Metzker. View Sign

With sadness we announce the passing of Donald James Metzker, dear husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Don, an only child, was born to Donald and Phoebe Metzker in Winnemucca, Nevada and spent his childhood in Oregon and Northern California. Upon graduating from University of Nevada, Reno in 1949, Don married the love of his life Edith Whitworth. Immediately following graduation from college he was inducted into the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. They had four children, Bruce Metzker (Chiyo), Melinda Metzker (deceased 2010), Anne Rock (Dale), and Alison Dickson (Michael), seven grandchildren and two and a half great grandchildren. After 27 years of service in the USAF, Don retired as a Colonel in 1975. His final assignment was at McClellan AFB as Comptroller. He then went on to serve seven years with the state of California as Director of Information Technology and another four years in the same capacity with Aerojet. Don loved God, his family and his country. It is evident that he touched many lives in his time. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

