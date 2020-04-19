Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colonel William "Mick" (Ret) Bloom. View Sign Service Information Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home 2202 Hancock Bellevue , NE 68005 (402)-291-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

Mick Bloom, age 95, passed away April 6, 2020 in Bellevue Nebraska. Born in Colton California on December 1, 1924, to Lemoyne and Margaret Bloom and raised in Roseville California. Mick joined the US Army Air Corp on April 23, 1943, and served as an aerial gunner on a B-24 Liberator flying 27 bombing missions over Europe. After separating from the Air Corp on October 3, 1945, Mick returned to Roseville to work at the Pacific Fruit Express until he was recalled and commissioned a second lieutenant in August 1949. He served in the US Air Force, including the Korean conflict and the Vietnam war, until June, 30 1980. During his 95 years he was a devoted husband to his wife Colleen, loving father to his five children, loyal friend to many and a fierce warrior for his country. He loved meeting new people and making people laugh. He will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched. Mick was preceded in death by wife of 51 years Colleen and daughter Megan Ediger, survived by children Margaret Andrews (Chris), Michael Bloom (Apryl and Mick's golden doodle footwarmer Butters), Maureen Proffit (Tim), and Catherine Bloom, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the family will hold a private graveside service in Roseville California and plan a Bellevue memorial service later this year when conditions allow. Cards and condolences can be sent to: Bellevue Memorial Chapel 2202 Hancock Street Bellevue, NE

