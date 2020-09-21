1/
Concepcion G. Salvador
Concepcion G. Salvador, also known as Connie or Beding, born February 19, 1936 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on September 14, 2020. She had one child who is deceased (Arturo) and left behind a devoted and loving husband (Nemie), 5 children; Emma (Mike), Jun (Josephine), Bing (Bobby), Orly (Beth), Lalaine (Dante), Lilibeth (Spouse of Arturo), 16 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Saying farewell is never easy, especially when it's someone as beloved as Concepcion. She will be laid to rest in her native country, the Philippines. Know that the ones that love us never really leaves us. You can always find them in your heart. Our earthly loss is certainly heaven's gain.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 21, 2020.
