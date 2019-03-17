Concha "Connie" Steel, age 91, passed away on March 4, 2019 in Rocklin, California. Born on November 25, 1927 in Lincoln, California. She lived there until 1958 when she married her husband, Stanley Steel and they made their home in Sacramento. Stanley preceded her in death in 1975. Connie retired from the City of Sacramento in 1986, after over 25 years of service. She is survived by her dear friend Betty Renz, niece Patricia Fitzherbert and 2 great nieces. Per Connie's request, there will be no services
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2019