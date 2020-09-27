"Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise" Proverbs 31:31 (KJV) Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Connie called Sacramento home from 1948 to 2020. Connie Headley was born in Kansas and grew up in Yuma, Colorado. In June 1947, just a month after her high school graduation she eloped with her fiancé William Nettle - her mother, Effie, in tow. The very next year, the newlyweds were California bound. Shortly, after arriving in Sacramento, Connie and Bill were invited to a young couple's group at Calvary Baptist Church where they met several couples who would become life-long friends. In September 1948 Connie and Bill went to a revival tent meeting at the Old State Fairgrounds where they both accepted Christ as their Savior changing the course of their lives forever. Connie and Bill were active at Calvary serving as youth leaders, taking the young people to Skid Row where they would sing, and Bill would preach the message of salvation. They started attending Central Baptist Church in 1953 and were active in various ministries of the church, creating a legacy of service which will remain forever in the hearts of so many who crossed their path. Connie's involvement included working in the nursery, teaching in children's ministry, Women's Area Fellowship, Pioneer Girls, leading a Women's Bible study and serving as Church Treasurer. Yet above all, Connie found her purpose in missions. She was friends with people who traveled all over the world to deliver the good news of salvation and was personally committed to supporting their efforts. There are many people who will fondly remember Connie by the cakes she made and decorated for weddings, anniversaries, and special occasions. Her cakes were not only delicious, but beautiful in their presentation and the centerpiece of countless celebrations. Connie will be greatly missed by her daughters, Linda Clifford, Martha Lake, and Catherine Jones, as well as her grandchildren, Daniel Croly, Brian (Irene) Clifford, Matthew (Kate) Clifford, Nicole Croly, Brett Jones (US Marines, deceased), Dustin Jones (US Army) and Marcus Jones (US Marines), nine special great grandchildren, sister Lee Ward and her family in Colorado, numerous friends and her church family at Central. Connie made a positive difference in many lives and her encouragement and wisdom will be truly missed. She goes home to be with Bill who preceded her in death in 1991. Donations in Connie's memory may be sent to Central Baptist Church, 4760 16th Avenue, Sacramento, CA. 95820.



