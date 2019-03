Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Lee Hoglund. View Sign

Connie Lee Hoglund, our loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Woodland CA on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The oldest of three, Connie was born to Gayle Alston Chapman and Ramon (Bud) Chapman on June 1, 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her childhood was spent in Seattle, WA, Santa Maria, CA and finally Hacienda Heights, CA. There she met her future husband, Bill Hoglund, at 16 years old. Connie attended Los Altos High while Bill attended rival high school Wilson. Connie and Bill were high school sweethearts for 5 years before they married on March 23, 1974 in the Los Angeles Latter Day Saints Temple. Connie's family was the center of her life, which she illustrated through daily acts of love and service, both large and small, throughout her life. She served in many leadership positions in the LDS church, touching the lives of countless people. While raising her five children and devoting service to her church and community, Connie went back to school at CSPP Pasadena and earned her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology. She spent many years working as a clinician in private practice and with the California Department of Corrections.To know Connie by any name - mom, wife, daughter, sister, grum, doctor, or simply Connie is to love Connie. She is preceded in death by her parents Ramon (Bud) Chapman, Gayle A Chapman and survived by her husband, Bill, her brothers Rick and Alan, and her five children (spouses in parentheses), Charity (Robert), Bill, Hans (Shelene), Jim (Erin), Ken (Amy), and her seven grandchildren, Kain, Olivia, Liam, Elsa, Asher, Noah and Theodora. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 am at the Woodland LDS Chapel located at 850 Pioneer Ave in Woodland, California, 95776. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:00 am. Internment will be on Monday, March 11 at 2:30 PM the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Mill Creek, UT 84106. Connie and Bill had planned to do humanitarian work in their retirement. Donations to these efforts can be made at

