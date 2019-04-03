Connie Lynn Misquez passed away on March 28, 2019. She was 74. Connie was born December 29, 1944 in Colusa, CA. to Everett and Willadean Redfearn. Connie is preceded by her husband of 48 years David and daughter Robyn. Connie is survived by sons David and William, grandchildren Garret, Amanda, and Danielle, and two great grandchildren. Connie enjoyed travelling, music, and shopping; often combining all three with David. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Sierra View Funeral Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA. Graveyard Services will be held on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 1:00pm Tracy Cemetery, 501 W. Schulte Rd., Tracy, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 3, 2019