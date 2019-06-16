Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Conny K. Saab. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Conny K Saab, born April 21, 1939 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Alfred and Connie Saab, passed suddenly and unexpectedly May 27, 2019 at the age of 80. Conny spent his younger years in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma before moving to Ferndale, Washington at the age of 16. Conny was an Army Veteran and had many stories of his years stationed in Germany during the 1960's. He was in the insurance industry for over 40 years, first with Pacific Mutual in Oregon as Regional Vice President and then moving to Sacramento in 1982 becoming the General Agent for Massachusetts Mutual Life. Conny started his own business in 1991 and was President and CEO of PWA Insurance Services until 2016. Not ready to retire, but ready to enjoy more leisure time with friends and family, he sold PWA Insurance Services and retained PWA Financial Services which he continued to operate with his business partner. Conny loved life and enjoyed his many friends and golfing buddies as a member of North Ridge Country Club in Fair Oaks, CA. He loved skiing and was on the Mount Baker Ski Patrol in northern Washington as a young man. Conny is survived by his wife Lillie, Sons Mark (Janel) of Beverton, WA., Michael (Sandra) of Sacramento. Step-son Frank (Laura) of Carmichael, CA and Step-Daughter Lorenda and her partner Julie of Modesto, CA. Grandchildren Katie, Evan, Mira, Quinn, Jamie and Jerrod. Brother Al (Donna) of Ferndale, WA., Sister Janelle (Carl) of Issaquah, WA., Half brothers Dennis (Cindy) of Pennsylvania and Joe of Broken Arrow, OK. Conny leaves behind many nieces, nephews, family and friends that he loved dearly. A reception in Conny's memory will be held for family and friends at North Ridge Country Club, 7600 Madison Ave., Fair Oaks, CA June 22nd from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento, 3555 Auburn Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95822. Online condolences can be made at

