Longtime Sacramento resident, Constance Claytor-Davis, aka Connie Claytor, passed away April 15th, at home surrounded by her family. Ms. Claytor was born 92 years ago in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph L. Browne and the former Constance H. Tibbs. She graduated from the Harlem School of Nursing as an RN in 1946. She served in Japan during the Korean War. Assigned to Mather AFB, there she met her future husband Reg Claytor. The family grew to six children and settled in South Sacramento. Even though they subsequently divorced, Reg & Connie remained lifelong friends until his passing in 1999. A later brief marriage to Bill Davis ended in divorce. Ms. Claytor was a member of many civic organizations including the Urban League Guild, The Classy Lads 'n Lassies, and was past president of The Sacramento Black Nurses Association. She was named one of Sacramento's "Ten Best Dressed" by THE OBSERVER NEWSPAPERS and modeled in many print ads and runway shows. She returned to college obtaining a BSN from Pacific Christian College. After leaving bed-side nursing, Constance was employed by the State of California Department of Health, until her first retirement. She later became the staff RN at an adult day care center. She is survived by her only sibling, Mrs. Barbara Pryor, her six children, Gina, Joette, Julie Willis (Leonard), Jock, Janene (Kim), Jay (Thelma), a niece Connie, a nephew Doug, 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



