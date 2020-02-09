Constance E. Gray-Word passed away on January 28, 2020 at Sutter Medical Center with her family by her bedside. She was born April 24, 1949 in Norfolk, Virginia. She retired from Sacramento School District and Retail. Her big heart and kind spirit was respected and loved by all who knew her. She is survived by husband Alvin Word, a daughter Shawna Word, 3 sons Al'shante (Robin) Joshua and James 2 grandchildren 3 sisters Alexis Odom, Brooklyn, NY, Gwen Sanders, Elizabeth City N.C. and Phyllis Lynch and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service for Constance will be Saturday February 15, 2020 @ 11am Gospel Center COGIC 7111 Woodbin Ave. Sacramento, Ca
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020