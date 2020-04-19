Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Marie Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Connie, age 79, was born on April 5, 1940 in Columbus , Ohio to parents Alan B. and Dorothy M. Wilson. She passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2020 after a three year battle with pulmonary hypertension. She was raised in Marshall , Michigan from 1945 to 1960. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1959 and left to pursue a modeling career in Dallas , Texas and San Diego, California the following year. She met and married Lt. (JG) Gordon Johnson in Coronado, California, a union which lasted 58 years. The family relocated to Rancho Cordova in 1963, where Connie was active in community affairs, including the Rancho Cordova Little League, the local and area PTAs and the Bicentennial Committee. For 31 years she owned the Colonies Antiques on Sutter Street in Folsom and was very active in merchant activities, including multiple years as association president. She is survived by her husband, Gordon Johnson, daughter Jennifer (Darin) of Gardnerville, NV; son Chris of Rancho Cordova; son Scott (Nicole); sister Candace (Jeff) Tyler of Coronado, CA; brother Steve (Sue) of Lebanon, Ohio; brother Bill Wilson of Rogue River, Oregon; and six grandchildren, Alex, Jazmin, Deelany, Cameron, Madison and Ava. She was preceded in death by her father Alan Wilson of Hemet , CA ; Dorothy Ross of Carmichael, CA, and Timothy Wilson of Hemet, CA . Due to the current COVID-19 virus concerns, there will be no immediate memorial services held. Online condolences can be made at

