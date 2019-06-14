Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Maxine (Brown) Pipkin. View Sign Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251 Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Kansas City, Missouri on September 18, 1920, the younger of two daughters born to Leo Milton Brown and Edna Elfie Felts Brown, Connie Pipkin entered into eternal rest on June 8, 2019. As a child Connie was an avid reader, played piano and tennis, and was active in her church youth fellowship. After graduating high school in 1937 at the age of 16, she held clerical positions at Businessmen's Assurance Company and Sears Roebuck in Kansas City. She met Gus Pipkin on a blind date in 1939. They were married in 1942 after which she courageously followed him to Texas for his flight training. While Gus flew B-17s in Europe in WWII, Connie remained in Kansas City with her mother, awaiting the birth of their son Terry on April 4, 1945. Soon after the war ended and Gus returned, their daughter Dixie was born at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Mississippi on October 2, 1946. Connie and Gus traveled the world during his Air Force career and shared a love for music, choir and bowling. Their final church family was at Sunrise Community Church in Fair Oaks where they actively served and formed lasting friendships. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Leona May Heimsoath, and her beloved husband Gus in 2016. She is survived by son Terry Pipkin of Northridge, CA and daughter Dixie Foote (Bob) of Folsom, CA; grandchildren James Pipkin, John Pipkin, Elizabeth Wiser (James), Robert Tracy Foote (Cecilyn), and Teri Putnam (Aaron); and great grandchildren Madison and Marley Foote and Ella and Ethan Putnam. Her loving nephew Don Allen and his wife Margy also survive her. The family wishes to express its appreciation for the attentive and loving care Connie received at Prairie City Landing Retirement Community in Folsom, and for dear friend Donna Dews' faithful visits and spiritual support. Connie will be remembered as a good Christian woman devoted to her family and strong in her belief that all things were in accordance to God's plan for her. A funeral service will be held Monday 6/17/2019 10:00 at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 To share memories go to-

