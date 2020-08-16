Consuelo Nuñez Huezo, born on June 9, 1944 in Jalpa, Zacatecas, passed away on July 7, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Consuelo has now joined her loving husband, Javier, whom she missed dearly. She is survived by her children Lety (Rob), Julie (Ed), Art (Tracy), Alicia (Jim), and beautiful grandchildren Gabe, Alexis, Dominic, Sophia, Carly, Charlie, Dean and Aria. Consuelo was a devoted wife, loving mother, sweet grandmother and caring friend. She was a nurturer, always looking after everyone and lending her motherly advice. She loved to cook, and after long days of work with her husband she still found the energy to prepare a delicious meal for her family and tend to their home and children in Watsonville, California. After many years of hard work helping her husband in the fields, she retired in 2004 to Sacramento with Javier. She enjoyed taking walks with her husband, taking care of her grandchildren, shopping, sewing, knitting, and visiting with friends. She enjoyed gardening and poured so much care into every plant and flower. She loved lively colors, she loved to laugh, she was full of life. Consuelo was a strong, independent woman but also caring, loving, and very religious. She loved God and prayed the rosary daily without fail. Consuelo was the glue that kept the family together and through her example of love and family, her memory will live on forever in our hearts. A private funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Burial following at Oddfellows Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacramento's Mustard Seed School for homeless children online at https://sacloaves.org/donate
.