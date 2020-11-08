Consuelo R. Rios

November 13, 1932 - October 2, 2020

Sacramento, California - In Sacramento, on October 2nd, 2020 Consuelo "Chelo" Rios went to be with her Lord. She was a beautiful woman of love, compassion, generosity and resilience. Born in Tequisquiapan, Queretaro Mexico she came to the United States in 1950 after marrying her husband Ezequiel Rios. They settled in Sacramento, raised a family and started a business the Sacramento Appliance repair shop in Oak Park. An amazing inspiration for her children and grandchildren, she continued to run the family business alone for over 32 years after the death of her husband, and only recently closed the business after nearly 60 years. She leaves a legacy of success and inspiration to her children and grandchildren

She loved the Lord and held weekly prayer meetings at her home and attended worship at various community churches. She was a fabulous cook and always had something to offer anyone who stopped by. She was a great seamstress and loved to sew, make crafts and jewelry. What she loved most was being with her family, her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She had a beautiful and kind spirit that embraced you and made you feel as if you were the most special person. She loved everyone.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ezequiel, son in-law Bill Campos, great grandson Michael Rios-Sanchez, numerous other loved family members and siblings.

She is survived by seven children, Theresa Bueno (Joshua), Elizabeth Avila (Leonard), Rachel Rios-Campos, Esther Rios, Ezequiel Rios, Evangelina Ortega (Paul) and Consuelo Noemi Rios, also by 17 grandchildren, and over 22 both great and great-great grandchildren. Her loving spirit and kindness will be missed by her family, many loving nieces, nephews, honorary children, friends and the community.

Due to COVID a private interment will be held on November 13th for the family. She will subsequently, be honored in a virtual "Celebration of Life" at City Church in Sacramento. Please contact the family for more information. Remembrances can be sent to Sacramento Memorial Lawn or to the family home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store