Cookie Kathleen Graham born September 4, 1946 in Southern California passed away on November 14, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 73. She is survived by her son Darren, daughter-in-law Diana and grandson Zach Taylor. Cookie spent her entire adult life living and playing in Rancho Cordova where she raised her only son as a single parent. Retired from the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office Juvenile Hall after twenty six years. She loved being a grandma and spending time with her grandson watching him grow up and attending his baseball games. Cookie also spent her days with her faithful companion Spencer and spending her time with family and friends. Before her passing, Cookie wanted her friends, family and the public to become educated in awareness and the promotion of mental health issues.

