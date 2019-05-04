Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coral Henning. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 7, 1959 - March 28, 2019 Coral was born in San Francisco, Ca. to Patricia and Edward Henning. She is survived by her loving husband Dywan Williams, her brother Darrell, his wife Candace, a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. As Executive Director of the Sacramento County Public Law Library, Coral was devoted to helping others and her community. Coral enthusiastically backed anyone with a solid plan to help or enhance the community. Her love for dogs and cooking carved a generous path with many local organizations whom she made vibrant. She was a quintessential pillar of the community and received countless awards and thanks for her efforts. Coral's enthusiasm and energy had a profound effect on those whom she supported and loved-she will be sorely missed. In Coral's words, we invite you to come say "Bye Pal" at a celebration of her life on June 1st @ 11am at the Sierra 2 Center, Curtis Hall, 2791 24th St, Sacramento. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons Donations in Coral's name can be made to the: FOOD LITERACY CENTER OF SACRAMENTO Food Literacy Center of Sacramento Donation

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 4, 2019

