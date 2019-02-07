Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corey Earl French. View Sign

Corey Earle French, age 39, of Antelope, California passed away in his home on January 30, 2019. He was born on September 18,1979 in Provo, Utah to Miles and Lynne French. While attending Casa Roble High School, he excelled in wrestling. Corey served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Boise, Idaho. He loved to serve and worked hard. He was very skilled in business, roofing and construction and loved his Roof Doctors family. He was a master fisherman and knew where the best hiking and camping spots were and often took his friends and family with him. Corey was a big fan of the San Francisco Giants and enjoyed following college and international wrestling. His contagious smile and laugh made it easy to forgive his pranks! He lived a fulfilled life. He is survived by his parents, Miles and Lynne French, brother Jeremy French (Adriana), sister Amber Jenkins (Adam), brother Jason French, brother Chad French (Kira) and nephews, Kael, Brycen, Carson, Seth, Brayden, Walker, and William, nieces, Kinsey, Grace, Oakley, and Colette. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Corey will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS Chapel, 8056 Oak Ave, Citrus Heights, California 95610.

