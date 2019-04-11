Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corinna (Rene) Bryant. View Sign

March 9, 2019 Rene was predeceased by her three brothers, Arthur, Joseph and Peter, her sister Dolores, and her son Abe Sartuche Jr. Rene also outlived three husbands Abe Sartuche, Harold Nielsen and James Bryant. Rene is survived by her loving family consisting of daughter, Arlene Ferguson, grandsons Jeff Ferguson (Tricia), Steve Ferguson (Cathy), Greg Ferguson, Tom Sartuche (Steve) and granddaughters Julie Chapman (Steve), Lori Ferguson (John) and Claire Ferguson. Rene was great-grandmother to 11 great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. They are Brian Ferguson, Brandon Ferguson, Lori Ferguson, Bo Ferguson, Ian Ferguson, Bailey Ferguson, Adam Ferguson, Jonathan Burton, Colin Burton, Jimmy Burton, Daphne Burton, Sam Burton and Jimmy Chapman. Rene worked for the State of California's Department of Employment, Human Resources, as a data processor for 26 years. She retired in October of 1972. Rene and James Bryant were longtime members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie Number Nine, on Fruitridge Road, Sacramento. They seldom missed the Friday night dinner dance socials. Rene last attended the 60 year-old traditional annual family camping trip to Silver Lake in El Dorado County in 2017; she was 101 years young at the time! On Saturday April 13th, from 4:00 to 6:00pm, there will be a visitation at Nicoletti Funeral Home, located at 5401 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento. On Sunday April 14th, a service will be held at 11:00 am at Nicoletti Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice East Bay would be appreciated. Their address is 3470 Buskirk Avenue, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.

5401 Folsom Blvd

Sacramento , CA 95819

