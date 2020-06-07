Cornelia (Connie) Joan Connell (nee Bromirski) passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 5, 2017. She was a loving, dedicated and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Predeceased in death by her daughter Jenifer Rugne and husband John (Jack) Connell, she leaves behind her daughters Cynthia Connell and Deborah Wurdack, granddaughter Kathleen Wurdack, grandsons Paul Wurdack, Chris Rugne and Brandon Rugne, and great-grandsons Michael and Justin Wiley. From humble beginnings in Bristol Connecticut, Connie created a fun and exciting life. As a young woman she became the top 'salesman' at Metropolitan Life Insurance in Hartford. Seeking adventure, she moved to Caracas, Venezuela to work for Standard Oil, before moving to New York City where she became a favored dance instructor for Arthur Murray in his Midtown Manhattan studio. Her love of dance followed her the rest of her life. She married Air Force Lt. Jack Connell in 1951 in Sacramento, and they travelled extensively with the military until retiring and returning to Sacramento in 1967. She developed many deep and lasting friendships in Sacramento, and belonged to numerous organizations and social clubs . She volunteered with Ladies Auxiliary, Easter Seals, LARCS, the Sacramento Camellia Society, Sacramento Food Bank, Sacramento Garden Club and was a founding volunteer of the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop. She had great flair and was very stylish and youthful into her 90's. She loved dancing, bridge, volunteering, attending and hosting social gatherings and travel. She was a seasoned cruiser, circumnavigating the globe several times. She hosted annual family cruises for 15 years and taught 2 new generations the joy of travel and cruising. Her energy, optimism and smile were contagious and she will be deeply missed.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.