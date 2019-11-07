Cornelius "Joe", entered into rest Nov. 4, 2019 in his West Sacramento residence at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of 71 years to Alma Rains. Dear father of Gary (Michele) Rains, Brian Rains, Gaylene (Jeffrey) Jones, Noel (Julia) Rains & Douglas (Lisa) Rains. Dear brother of Wanda Collins. Devoted grandfather of 11 & great grandfather of 2. Preceded in death by one son, Neal, grandsons, Adam & Louis and daughter in law, Deborah. Vigil Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Church, 1321 Anna St., West Sac., Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 7, 2019