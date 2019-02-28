Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corrine La Verne Bangs. View Sign

Passed away of Cardiac Arrest on February 23, 2019. She was 88 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Cherrine (Doug); son, Larry and daughter- in- law, Cheryl. She was the adored grandmother of 6 and great- grandmother of 9. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ernest and her son, Troy Bangs. She was a Sacramento Native and worked for Weinstocks, the Franchise Tax Board and Cal-Trans, but her favorite job was raising 3 kids and taking care of her family. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3PM at Harry A. Nauman& Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , The American Red Cross or the . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

