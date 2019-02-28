Passed away of Cardiac Arrest on February 23, 2019. She was 88 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Cherrine (Doug); son, Larry and daughter- in- law, Cheryl. She was the adored grandmother of 6 and great- grandmother of 9. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ernest and her son, Troy Bangs. She was a Sacramento Native and worked for Weinstocks, the Franchise Tax Board and Cal-Trans, but her favorite job was raising 3 kids and taking care of her family. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3PM at Harry A. Nauman& Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , The American Red Cross or the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 28, 2019