Cossondra Jean DeHerrera, AKA Miss D 855, passed away February 2 2019 with her family by her side at Kaiser in Sacramento CA. She was born in Redding CA 1976. She is pre-ceded in death by her dad, Louie DeHerrera; and sister, Judy Ann. She is survived by her mom, Barbara Andrews; brothers, John DeHerrera (Melissa), Jerry Tresca (Diana); sisters, Jeri Shaw (Tom), Denise Lynch (John), Beverly Rich (Stacy) and Janna Hubert (Todd), many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews. She attended Elk Grove High School graduating 1994. While in High School she enjoyed playing on the girls softball team, and spending time with friends. After high school she attended Sacramento State University and graduated majoring in criminal justice with many honors. We were so proud of her. She began her career with the the Sacramento Probation Department June 3, 2001. Her family was important to her. She made it a priority to support and follow her family's paths in sports and careers. She never missed a game/ function if she could drive to it rain or shine. Cossondra also cherished the time she spent with her work family. Her greeting to them every work morning was "good morning friends." She was also a avid traveler and enjoyed beach destinations. Where ever there was sun and sand, Cossondra was in her happy place, toes in the sand. Rest easy sister. The SPD has it from here. There will be a flag ceremony in her honor Thursday Feb 21 at 2:00 p.m. At: Detention Center 9601 Kiefer Blvd. in Sacramento. A Celebration of Life Service will be the following day Feb 22nd at 10:30 a.m. at Arcade Church 3927 Marconi Ave., Sacramento. Reception will follow at Lyons Gate Hotel Ballroom 1-5 pm. Both of the services are open to all. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Memorial Fund that the Sacramento Probation Department has set up for a scholarship in Cossondras name. Donations can be made to Officer Cossondra DeHerrera Memorial Fund C/O Exchange Bank 1420 Rocky Ridge Dr., Ste.190, Roseville, CA 95661

