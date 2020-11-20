Coy Swanson
September 24, 2020
Fair Oaks, California - A proud graduate of Stanford University and the UCSF Medical School, Coy worked for nearly 40 years in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in the Sacramento area. He leaves behind his children, Kitrena and Christopher; his stepsons, Michael, Tim and Chris; his extended family members, Seamus, Barbara, Maggie, Sarah and Kyrstin; and his grandchildren, Aarika, Lily, Talula, and Cal. His thoughtful counsel and sense of humor will be missed. He has been laid to rest at the Fair Oaks Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 20, 2020.