Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Anthony Russo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Craig Anthony Russo, a native of Sacramento, California passed away unexpectedly on November 28, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved friend and partner, Kathy Hedgepeth. He also leaves behind his father and mother Ed and Bonnie Russo, his sister, Karen McHugh, her husband, Bob McHugh, and his dear niece, Claire McHugh. He is also survived by his Aunt Gayle Held, her husband, Dave, and their children, Heidi and Tony Held, and his Aunt Joan Hansen, her husband Jess, and their son, Nis Hansen. In addition, he is survived by numerous other cousins. Craig went to local schools and graduated from Jesuit High School in 1980 to go on to graduate from College of Sequoia in Visalia, California. He served in U.S.Navy and in recent years has become very active in AA where he sponsored others and made himself available to those who needed him. As much as others benefited by his friendship and aid, he, in turn, received a great deal of satisfaction to be be able to help where he could. He contributed a great deal to his fellow man in his relatively short life. He was an organ donor and has saved two lives for which we are everlasting grateful. He is our hero. There will be a celebratiion of his life on Saturday, December 21st, at 1 p.m. in the Garden Room at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church at 3235 Arden Way in Sacramento. Contributions in his name may be made to t he American Sleep Apnea Assoc, Washington, D.C., or to the donor's choice.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close