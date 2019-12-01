On November 5th, 2019, Craig Clifford, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 52 after a brave battle with colon cancer. Craig was the whole package charismatic, handsome, fun, loving and a true gift to anyone who knew him. He lived to make others smile and laugh. Craig is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sherry. His proudest accomplishment in life were his three kids: Joey, Sami and Shelby. At Craig's request, no services will be held. In his memory, donations can be made to Elk Grove Animal Shelter or Colon Cancer Alliance.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 1, 2019