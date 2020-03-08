Craig was born in Spokane, Washington on March 14, 1948 and passed away on February 22, 2020 due to COPD. Craig was predeceased by parents Robert and Joyce Anderson and brother Larry Anderson. He is survived by sister Cheri Gisler (Joel), brother Cary Anderson (Robyn), nephews, Michael Anderson, Daniel Anderson, and Tyler Anderson, and nieces, Stacey Wigglesworth (John), Michelle Gisler, Elizabeth Anderson (James) and Lindsey Anderson. Also survived by great nephews Gabriel Anderson, Nathan Evans, Deacon Anderson, and nieces Abby and Reese Wigglesworth. At Craig's request, there will be no services. Our family wishes to thank all of Craig's friends and neighbors who watched over him during the past year. A special thank you to dear friend Jimmy Kai for your valued friendship. Craig will be dearly missed.

