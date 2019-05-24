Born June 5, 1952 to Richard and Diane Carlson, Craig Richard Carlson Sr. passed away May 8, 2019 at the age of 66. Survived by his son Craig Carlson Jr., daughter Tiffany Carlson, wife Kelly Carlson and daughters Breanna and Cindy. His greatest joy was spending time with his 6 grandchildren. At the ballpark or sharing a meal he had a true talent for making us laugh. He will be missed. Memorial services will be held 1:00 pm June 9, 2019 at Nauman & Son 4041 Freeport Blvd. Reception to follow at Florez Bar and Grill on 5900 S. Land Park Dr.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2019