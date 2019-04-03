Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cromwell D. Lewis. View Sign

It is with sadness and joy that we honor a truly wonderful man, Cromwell D. Lewis. He was a devoted husband of nearly 71 years, fantastic and supportive father, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather.He is survived by his wife Jean and daughters Jan, Cindy, Allison, Kristen, and their husbands, as well as 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He was born in Pocatello ID in 1927 but his Grandmother told his parents to move to sunny California when he was 6 months old because of asthma. He graduated from Sacramento High School and on his 18th birthday enlisted in the Navy and served in Japan as the war was ending. After his discharge he graduated from Sac City College and went on to graduate from Sac State with a degree in Personal Administration/Econ. and went on to obtain his elementary teaching credential. He earned a credential in Elementary Admin at UOP and earned his PhD from National Christian University. During college he worked in management in the Auto Industry selling cars which he enjoyed and would sell cars privately throughout his life. He was a teacher/vice principal for 6 years and a principal in the San Juan Unified School district for 22 years. Upon retiring he worked for National University as a student teacher supervisor. He was a long time member of Arden Arcade Rotary, Tamarack Ski Club, and Del Paso Country Club. He was the chairman of the steering committee that formed the San Juan teachers assoc. as well as several education organizations. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, skiing, and world travel, but his first love was spending time with his family. A funeral will be held at Carmichael Presbyterian Church 5645 Marconi Ave. on April 6th at 1:00 with a reception to follow.

