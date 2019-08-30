Crystal McDevitt, 37, passed away far too young on Aug. 16, 2019. She was born on Aug. 12, 1982 in Sacramento CA. She thrived in the insurance industry holding her life, DI, and Health license and ultimately transitioned into employee benefits. She never knew a stranger, as she had the charisma and charm to make anyone feel like an old friend. She would captivate any room she entered not just by the clicking of her high heels, but because of her endearing personality and infectious optimism. Her beauty went beyond her looks, because she radiated light from the inside out the kind of beauty that makes life more beautiful for others. She had a bold soul, fierce heart, strong mind, she was everything all at once and truly had a heart of gold. Crystal is survived by her son, Zachary; sister Colleen (Cali); extended family Cindy and Audrey; and her many extended brothers and sisters. Family and friends are invited to Heritage Oaks Memorial in Rocklin 9/6 at 7:00 pm and Celebration of Life on 9/7. Please visit the Go Fund Me page for Crystal McDevitt for the location and additional details for the Celebration of Life.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 30, 2019