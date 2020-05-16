Curtis Mae Denley, 77, of Alleyton, Texas passed away Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at her residence in Sacramento, California. She was born to Lillie Mae Thompson and Curley Victorian on August 3rd, 1942 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She was reared in Alleyton until she married James Roosevelt Denley on August 17, 1963 (56 blessed years). After the happy couple was married, they ventured around the world as Mr. Denley served as a Non-Commissioned Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force. Curtis Mae was an esteemed professional chef and served as a dedicated member of the service squadron of the management team at the Beale Air Force Base Chow Hall. To many, she was "Momma Kat", to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, she was "Maw Maw." To her church family she was "Mother Denley" and to her nieces and nephews she was "Aunt Monte". She always answered to them all with quick wit and sass. She was a lifetime member at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Marysville, California, where she served as the Missionary Society President for many years. In 2018, Mr. and Mrs. Denley moved to Sacramento, California where they were members of Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church Sacramento, California. She loved serving her church, cooking for her loved ones, taking care of her grandchildren and serving the community. She was preceded in death by her daughter- Jamie La-vell Denley-Hamilton, her mother, -Lillie Mae, her father - Curley Victorian; her brothers- Murray Napoleon Victorian and Curley Victorian Jr.; her sister- Milton Lee "Baby Lee" Victorian-Chavis. She is survived by husband- James R. Denley, her grandchildren- James E. Denley of Pensicola, FL, Janae Bell (spouse Gregory Bell) of Fort Collins, CO, Raquel Hammond of Houston, TX, her great grandson Gregory Bell Jr. and her son in-law Jimmy Hamilton, Sacramento, CA. Her siblings Charles James Victorian of San Antonio, TX, Rex Victorian of Alleyton, TX, and Carolyn Victorian Coleman (spouse Steve Coleman) of Alleyton, TX. Her brother in-law Lawrence Denley (spouse Rose Denley) of Sacramento, CA. Her sister in-law- Hattie Denley, Columbus, TX. Her spiritual Godchildren- Pastor Robin and Co-Pastor Paula Hood, Sacramento, CA. Fourteen nieces, ten nephews; twelve great nieces, fourteen great nephews-, ten great great nieces/nephews and several Godchildren. Visitation to take place at East Lawn, May 18, 2020 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. 5757 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 A celebration of life to be held after the COVID-19 stay-home order has been lifted.



