Cynthia entered into rest Dec. 9, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late Louie Colombani. Loving mother of Michael Colombani (Lauren) and Tina Day (Scott). Dear sister of Don (Judy), Linda (the late Bill) & Alan (Liz). Devoted grandmother of Lindsay & Kylie. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and her special felines Molly & Koko. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration Of Life Service on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento. Private inurnment, St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 15, 2019
