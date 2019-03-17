Cynthia "Cyndi" passed away on February 7, 2019. Her family and friends will miss her kind spirt. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Elk Grove, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624. Please view the East Lawn Elk Grove website for an expanded obituary and further details.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2019