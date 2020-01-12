Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Janice Enzminger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Janice (Hildebran/ Shafer/Wann) Enzminger passed on Saturday, November 30, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Cindy is survived by her husband, DJ, her children Geoff (Dina), Bill (Ellen) and Jodee (Steve), and predeceased by Kevin (Linda). Cindy had many beloved grandchildren, brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Cindy was born on October 29, 1946 in Oakland, California and lived in Glendale before settling in Sacramento. Cindy was a 1964 graduate of El Camino High School. Cindy was a member of Arden Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) since the 1950s. She loved working in the Church and spent countless hours singing in the choir, being a deacon, being an elder, and coordinating Church events until health prevented her services. Cindy had a successful career of over 21 years with the State of California. Cindy, a breast cancer survivor, enjoyed life through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, taking walks, and spending time with her beloved dachshunds. She loved traveling; from cruises and trips to Hawaii with DJ, trips to find roadside historical markers, and her time living in Japan; she was always up for an adventure. Cindy was a loving, caring person who was always thinking of others first and always had a smile on her face. The family invites all of Cindy's friends to come and celebrate her life and requests that instead of flowers, a donation be made in her name to Susan G. Komen or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Services will be held on January 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Arden Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4300 Las Cruces Way, Sacramento. Fellowship with snacks will follow.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close