Cynthia Keeton Epley, 56, died in her home in Sacramento on April 13, 2019 of an apparent heart attack. She leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Mitchell Epley; and their daughter, Robin. Cynthia was born in Aberdeen, Wash. on Dec. 18, 1962. She graduated from high school in Tacoma in 1981, and moved to Sacramento shortly after with her husband, where she was a paralegal for many years with David Allen & Associates. A celebration of life will be held June 1 at Taste of Tuscany in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 28, 2019