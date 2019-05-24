Cynthia Lee, long-time resident of Sacramento, was born in Stockton, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was 96 years old. She was married to Frank L. Lee from 1952 till his passing in 2000. They have owned Galt Supermarket for the past 50 years. She leaves behind her beloved family, friends, and community. Her family includes four children and four grandchildren: Valen Lee and wife Lynn Luk Lee and their children Valerie and Wesley Lee, Janet Lee Hom and husband James Hom and their children Catherine and Kevin Hom and wife Carol Hom, Randolph Lee and wife Colleen Cullen Lee, Bruce Lee and life partner Richard Wilson. Celebration of Life will be on Friday May 31 at 10:00 am at Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in honor of Cynthia Lee to ACC Senior Services.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2019